Avon’s launches the golden Far Away Splendoria

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FOR the first time, perfume lovers can experience a modern, brighter interpretation of the liquid gold of Middle Eastern perfumery, the White Oud.

This is in the form of the Far Away Splendoria, the newest member to join the original Avon Far Away family.

White Oud is hailed as kilo for kilo more expensive than gold.

“Far Away Splendoria is a perfume of pure luxury and mystery,” said Nelly Hachem-Ruiz, an award-winning perfumer and one of the trio that co-crafted the perfume.

Others are Nicolas Beaulieu and Julien Rasquinet.

“It’s a mesmerising escape into the splendour of the Middle East landscapes,” Hachem-Ruiz said of the Far Away Splendoria.

“It is intriguing, sophisticated, and luxurious. It combines an exclusive Oud accord with enticing vanilla, to provide an alliance of two addictive nodes that take you further,” Hachem-Ruiz said.

In an exclusive dinner to launch Far Away Splendoria locally, Avon flew in Hachem-Ruiz and hosted a handful number of guests who included popular lifestyle influencers Lee Legobane (Thickleyonce), Lungile Thabethe, Lerato Kgamanyane, Kamo Modisakeng, Katinka Oosthuizen, Thandi Gama, radio host Pamela Mtanga and actress Leandu Du Randt among others.

Guests were blindfolded and blind tested two fragrances scents before choosing their favourite.

The results validated a recent blind test conducted in the United Kingdom (UK) among 211 participants, which proved that 9 out of 10 women voted for and chose Avon Splendoria over a premium, more expensive fragrance.

Gama, an avid perfume collector, said, “I was drawn to Far Away Splendoria because it was a scent I had never encountered before.”

Far Away Splendoria, priced at R279, is available for purchase on Avon’s Online store (my.avon.co.za), AvonON App or the digital store my.avon.co.za and through an Avon representative.

Momin Hukamdad, Avon Justine Executive Director: Commercial Marketing, said the company was excited to offer customers unbeatable value by offering a premium, luxury product at a price that is affordable taking into consideration the prevailing tough climate.

“Aside from the high end quality of our beauty and personal care products, people #ChooseAvon because of the appealing an aspirant proposition we offer to the everyday woman,” Hukamdad said.

– CAJ News