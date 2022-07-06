Nigeria blitz to rescue abducted Chinese worker

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN police have launched a crackdown to rescue a Chinese national militants have abducted west of the restive country.

Radicals kidnapped the unnamed man after invading the premises of CGC construction company in the Ilorin capital city of the Kwara State last Friday.

The assailants shot dead a police inspector who was on duty on the fateful day.

The perpetrators fled to the bush.

Tuesday Assayomo, the Kwara Commissioner of Police, has ordered an intense and discreet search, rescue and arrest operation into the matter.

He has authorized the deployment of the Command’s Tactical teams, vigilante and local hunters into the area for possible rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.

“The good people of Kwara State are advised to be vigilant, make available to the police any information that could aid the success of this special rescue operation,” Okasanni Ajay, regional police spokesperson said.

Assayomo consoled families of the deceased police Inspector and that of the abducted Chinese.

“No stone would be left unturned towards ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Ajay assured

Kidnap gangs, mostly demanding ransom, are a major security threat in Nigeria, the West African country that is the continent’s most populous with an estimated 216 million people.

– CAJ News