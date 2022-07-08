Ex-Japanese PM Abe assassinated

from HARUTO NAKAMURA in Tokyo, Japan

Special Correspondent

TOKYO, (CAJ News) – FORMER Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.

Abe, 67, was shot while delivering a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when an assailant opened fire.

The former prime minister later died in a hospital following two gun shots before collapsing.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

………………..more to follow…………………..

– CAJ News