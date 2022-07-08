MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Africa
  3. Ex-Japanese PM Abe assassinated

Ex-Japanese PM Abe assassinated

Shinzo-Abe.jpg

Former Japanese premier, Shinzo Abe. File photo

from HARUTO NAKAMURA in Tokyo, Japan
Special Correspondent
TOKYO, (CAJ News) – FORMER Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.

Abe, 67, was shot while delivering a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when an assailant opened fire.

The former prime minister later died in a hospital following two gun shots before collapsing.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

………………..more to follow…………………..

– CAJ News

You may also like...

scroll to top
%d bloggers like this: