Culture festivals key to Zambia tourism growth

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged traditional leaders to promote domestic tourism in Zambia.

He believes cultural ceremonies can be a platform to promote the sector in the Southern African country.

Hichilema was speaking at this year’s Ben Mukuni ceremony, held at the border district of Kazungula, near Victoria Falls, Zambia’s main tourist attraction.

The president hailed traditional leaders for organizing the ceremony.

“Let us market our country. It is endowed with plentiful natural resources,” he said.

“Let us talk about positive things so that we attract tourists to visit and spend money,” Hichilema said.

Traditional leaders and government officials attended the ceremony in Kazungula.

“My plea is for all of us to continue promoting our cultural heritage,” the president added.

Kazungula is strategically located.

It lies on the bank of the Zambezi River.

At Kazungula, the territories of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe come close to meeting at a quadripoint.

– CAJ News