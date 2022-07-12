Mokgonyana appointed SAS SA head

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE leader in analytics, SAS, has appointed Essie Mokgonyana as the Country Manager and Sales Director for South Africa.

This appointment comes in line with SAS’s strategy towards investing in growing the organisation in the country, driven by the market needs for advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions.

“Essie’s background in the IT industry and experience across multiple sectors aligns well with our strategy in South Africa and Africa as a high growth market,” said Zafir Junaid, SAS regional director, Africa and Emerging Middle East.

SAS has been present in Africa since.

Mokgonyana brings over 15 years of experience in technical roles within the IT industry, with a strong focus on sales and business development, working with clients in public sector as well as telecommunications and banking sectors

“I am delighted to join SAS – and at such a transformational time,” Mokgonyana stated.

“Never before have we experienced such rapid rates of digital transformation in all tiers of society – from government to business and industry, and consumers,” she added.

– CAJ News