Entries open for MTN Business App of the Year

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is receiving entries from aspiring tech gurus for the 11th edition of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards.

The prize money for the country’s best digital developers is retained at R1 million (approximately US$58 312).

The competition provides innovators an opportunity to showcase their skills in the technology space, and ensures they get recognised.

Some 13 categories will be contested for.

“While we provide the connectivity and the partnership, it is these innovators who provide the ideas, the apps, and the solutions that the African continent, and the world needs,” said Kholofelo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN Business.

The official said being a telco has been MTN’s traditional business for years and journeying towards a techco was taking them into the future.

“We are moving into building leading digital solutions to benefit Africa, our continent,” said Magagane.

Last year, the Ambani Africa app took first place at the awards.

The Ambani Africa also won the Best Gaming Solution, Best Educational and Best South African Solution categories.

Entries for the awards close on September 9.

The hybrid awards ceremony will be held on October 13.

– CAJ News