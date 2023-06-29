Nissan reshuffles executive committee

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN Motor has announced some executive committee changes that will take effect from July 1.

“In response to the constantly evolving market conditions, we will introduce a flatter and agile leadership structure, which will further empower regional and functional leadership,” said Makoto Uchida, President and chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan.

“The new executive committee will work as a cohesive team to accelerate Nissan NEXT progress in the final year of delivery and formulate the next mid-term plan to realize Nissan’s growth plans,” Uchida said.

The chairpersons of the regional management committees (MC) comprise Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president (SVP), MC AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania); Jérémie Papin, SVP, MC Americas; and Shohei Yamazaki, SVP, MC China will become members of the executive committee and will report directly to Uchida.

Ivan Espinosa, SVP for Global Product Planning & Global Program Management will be a member of the executive committee and will expand his scope to include Global MotorSports. Espinosa will report to Uchida.

Asako Hoshino, executive vice president (EVP) and Chairperson of MC for Japan-ASEAN overseeing Global Marketing and Sales, Global Customer Experience, Global INFINITI, will add Global Aftersales within her scope.

Hideyuki Sakamoto, EVP, Manufacturing and SCM, will add responsibility for Purchasing.

Stephen Ma, chief financial officer (CFO) overseeing Finance, Control, M&A, Tax & Customs, Global IS/IT, Investor Relations, will add Operations Performance as a new area of responsibility.

Kunio Nakaguro, EVP, R&D, will continue his current areas of responsibility.

– CAJ News