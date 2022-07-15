Putin remains standing as aggressors fall by wayside

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RUSSIA and President Vladimir Putin are still standing but some of the warmongers that ganged up against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine bite the dust.

More of these European gangsters masquerading as leaders are expected to fall by the wayside as their miscalculated economic and war aggression against Russia backfires.

The European Union (EU) is counting the losses of its ill-timed sanctions.

This as all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including the chief aggressor the United States, are experiencing the highest inflation since the end of World War II in 1945.

Apart from the acute oil and gas scarcity in Europe, a continent that is not resources-rich, inflation has skyrocketed, thereby forcing massive protests.

Citizens reeling from oil and gas shortage have taken to the streets.

Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister and Bulgarian head of state, Kiril Petkov, coincidentally have fallen by the wayside.

Johnson is out following the mutiny in his party.

A historic party revolt over a series of ethics and scandals forced him to step down.

The same demise has befallen Estonia’s Kaja Kallas, who has resigned in order to form a new coalition government in the Baltic country.

Italy’s Mario Draghi has quit as his government faced collapse.

Kallas admitted that for her to form a new government, the current ministerial government needed to resign first.

“Estonia will have new ministers who must quickly start work to lead our people through inflation and what lies ahead in the autumn and winter in regard to energy prices,” Karis said.

Draghi cited his resignation after fractures in the government.

He said he would not continue ruling citing the conditions to carry out the government’s priorities “no longer exist.”

While the NATO and US economies are sneezing with record highest inflation that continue to hit the ceiling, Putin has been exonerated in this unjustified provocation by expansionists NATO.

He is the last man standing in his quest to accomplish his “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state.

The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014.

Former Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February this year, the Kremlin recognised the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc.

Deceptively, Kiev ganged up with NATO and the US to try and establish a military base at Moscow’s doorstep.

Now, all hell has broken loose!

– CAJ News