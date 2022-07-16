Israel, US under fire for threat to Iran

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) and its ally, Israel, have been criticized globally after threats of force to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon.

This latest aggression against an independent country by America came after President Joe Biden visited Jerusalem on Thursday.

A majority of peace-loving people accused the US and Zionist ally in the Middle East, Israel, of double standards and urged them to stop their plan.

They believe it is high time the world came together and confront the US and other war-mongering nations in Europe from destabilising global peace since the turn of 19th century.

Citizens around the world thus expressed anger after Biden and Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms.

This would be in support of Israel’s calls for a “credible military threat” by world powers.

In a joint press conference, Biden stated that the US is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to accept its demands and return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed by Iran, the US, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany that year, placed limitations on Tehran’s civilian nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

In response to the latest threat, Iran said it would issue a “harsh and regrettable response” to any “mistake” by Washington.

Such sentiments raise the threat of a military combat, at a time the world has plunged into a crisis after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ishaan Raje from India tweeted: “Other nations cannot have nukes, only (the) US have the right to have WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and threaten others with it – look at what happened to Hiroshima & Nagasaki.”

Raje argued the bombardment of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan was a stark reminder of the danger of the US hence America must be stopped at all costs.

He questioned why the US and Israel why they should have nukes while other nations do not?

Iran’s Bijan Moradi argued his country had given up all ambitions towards a nuclear weapon and was fully compliant with the JCPOA contract.

“America itself illegally abrogated so as to be able to again make such idiotic attacks and threats against people (of Iran) who, themselves, are threatened directly by nuclear weapon owning psychopaths,” Moradi stated.

China’s Mùchén Wang reacted: “The world would be a safer place if the US had no nukes.”

Brazil’s Valentina Campos urged Russia, China, North Korea, India and Brazil to defend Iran in the event of an attack by warmongering US.

The US has taken sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by supporting the latter.

Bandile Ngcobo in South Africa stated, “What is actually publicly stated here is: Negotiations will not work and if Iran does not capitulate and give the west what it wants, military means will be used by Israel and the USA to bring them to submission.”

Mexican Emiliano Hernández argued, “Without nuclear weapons Iran will end up a failed state.”

Zimbabwe’s Munashe Reurura warned: “When you (US, NATO and Israel) threaten everyone, sooner or later you are going to end up in a fight you can’t win.”

These sentiments come at a time of demands that the US and Europe are made accountable for human rights violations including colonialism and slavery.

– CAJ News