KZN gets R1 billion Vodacom network upgrade

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban\

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – VODACOM will spend over R1 billion (US$58,67 million) on its network in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province this year.

The investment is aimed at improving coverage, capacity and network resilience as well as accelerating access to connectivity throughout the province, particularly in deep rural areas and townships.

“This significant investment into the region’s mobile network drives our goal of building an inclusive, digital society,” said Imran Khan, Managing Executive for Vodacom KZN.

“By increasing access to reliable, quality connectivity, such as the deployment of more sites and network upgrades, as well as continuing to deliver an exceptional network experience to our customers, we can help to ensure the benefits of digitalisation are within the reach of all communities we serve,” Khan said.

From this capital expenditure, R444 million will go towards radio access network related projects and R135 million has been allocated for regional network capacity and upgrades.

A total of R85 million is to be spent on improving network resilience, optimisation and operations and R17,5 million on core network infrastructure upgrades and projects.

In addition, Vodacom plans to expand 4G capacity to 704 base station sites in KZN in the current financial year.

The company stated 99,5 percent of the region’s population has access to 3G coverage, while while Vodacom provides 97,6 percent accessed 4G.

Vodacom is rolling out 27 new urban sites and 43 new deep rural sites across the province this financial year.

KZN has over 200 sites on Vodacom’s 5G, with the rollout ongoing to add another 61 sites

“We are hoping to increase this 5G site count even more as the spectrum implementation process continues,” Khan said.

– CAJ News