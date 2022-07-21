Cotton On opens multimillion dollar SA base

by AKANI CHAUKE BALOYI

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AUSTRALIA’S largest global retailer, Cotton On, has expanded its presence in South Africa by investing R300 million (US$17,38 million) in a custom-built new central office and distribution centre.

The new premises in Johannesburg are an extension of the company’s pledge to “Doing Good” in all areas of its operations.

“Our products are pretty magical and so is our team,” said Natalie Wills, Country Manager for the Cotton On group.

“The new bespoke site has been designed to deliver the best possible experience for our customers and to provide our team with a great place to work,” Wills said.

Combining grey water harvesting, a 200 kWp solar power plant, LED lighting, proximity sensors to reduce energy usage and an indigenous landscape, the new site was designed to operate with minimal impact to the environment.

The company is currently transitioning all plastic polybags to be made with recycled plastic.

Featuring one the fastest supply chains in the world, the 22 000m2 warehouse is geared to processing 6 000 e-commerce orders per day, 200 000 units to its retail network daily and over 20 million units per year.

“The campus was designed with a ‘People First’ culture approach, which underpins what our brand stands for, puts us in good stead to continue our excellent customer service processes, and is an extension of our commitment to making a positive impact in all areas of our business,” Wills added.

Construction started in January 2021.

Since June 2022, some 2,2 million units have been moved from the company’s former premises in Pomona to the new site.

Among the groups brands in South Africa are Cotton On, Factorie and Typo.

– CAJ News