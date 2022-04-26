Dzimbabwe named country’s best lodge

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – DZIMBABWE Guest Lodge, the three-star hotel in Victoria Falls, has for the second consecutive year named the best such facility in Zimbabwe.

This follows awards organised by the Global Tourism Awards for 2022.

“After a thorough jury evaluation process, we are pleased and excited to announce Dzimbabwe Guest Lodge as a winner of Global Tourism Awards Year 2022,” said the organisers in announcing the award.

The Global Tourism Awards are done by the tourism and hospitality industry professionals to recognise the best performers in each section of tourism and travel industry.

Dzimbabwe Guest Lodge was voted Best Family Guest House in 2021.

The organisers added: “Hospitality industry is ready to reach new heights after the pandemic and we strongly believe that this award will help you (Dzimbabwe) promote your hotel and increase bookings in the upcoming months.”

With 22 rooms standard and luxury rooms, Dzimbabwe offers bed and breakfast packages with a gazebo restaurant, self-catering, air-conditioned rooms and a spacious swimming pool.

Owner Judith Dzimbanhete expressed joy.

“We have won this for the second consecutive year. We are excited by the award which shows that we are on the right track in terms of offering unique service,” she said.

Dzimbanhete said the hotel strives to offer quality service to local and international guests hence the award.

The hotel is located a stone throw away from the edge of the national park and a few minutes-drive to the Victoria Falls rainforest.

Its mission is to maintain a high standard of accommodation services and create an oasis of hospitality that suites every traveler.

– CAJ News