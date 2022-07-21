Renewed worry over recurrent Mozambique insurgency

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE recurrent attacks by an insurgent group in northern Mozambique is a source of worry for the Gemfields Group.

Gemfields, the United Kingdom-headquartered company, holds a major stake in the Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (MRM), located in the Cabo Delgado region.

The recent attack occurred on July 13 in the Muaja village area, which is some 30km by road from MRM.

Gemfields reported a large number of people were relocating their areas to Nanhupo and Namanhumbir.

The company and MRM hold the health and safety of their employees and contractors as their highest priority and remain in regular contact with government authorities as well as closely monitoring developments, Gemfields stated.

“Given recent developments and the associated security review, operations continue with increased vigilance.”

In June, Gemfields raised concern at several attacks attributed to insurgent activity in the vicinity of Ancuabe.

Ancuabe lies approximately 65km north-east of MRM.

Initially, most of the earlier insurgent activity had occurred more than 150km northeast of MRM.

An attack in June reportedly included the killing of two employees of the Ancuabe Graphite Project owned by Grafex Limitada, a subsidiary of Australian company Triton Minerals.

Gemfields holds a 75 percent interest in MRM.

Cabo Delgado is the epicentre of the attacks started by the Islamist Ansar al-Sunna group in 2017.

It is attempting to establish an Islamic state in the resources-rich region.

More than 4 000 people are estimated to have been killed while more than 800 000 believed to have been displaced from their homes.

– CAJ News