Nigeria records surge in monkeypox cases

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has confirmed 101 cases of monkeypox since the beginning of the year.

Three deaths have been recorded during the period.

Some 17 cases have been confirmed during week 27, which covers July 4 to 10.

Since the beginning of the year, 23 states out of a total of 36 and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja – have recorded outbreaks.

Lagos has the highest number of cases, with 14. Adamawa state is the other state with double figures, at 11 cases.

Of the confirmed cases this year, 65 of those that have contacted the virus are male and 36 female.

Nigeria has thus surpassed the peak number of cases seen in 2017 when monkeypox re-emerged.

Then, 172 suspected and 61 confirmed cases were reported in different parts of the country. There were seven deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control believes ongoing efforts to strengthen surveillance and increased awareness from global news headlines have also contributed in part or whole to this observed increase in cases.

“We will continue to monitor the situation even as we sustain ongoing response efforts,” it stated.

The latest outbreak in the West African country coincides with the worst global outbreak of the viral disease.

More than 14 000 cases from 71 countries have been reported.

– CAJ News