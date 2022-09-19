SA Tourism launches Live Again campaign

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa Tourism is scaling up the implementation of its sector’s growth plans.

The agency is encouraged by the uptake in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries after the disruptions of the past two years.

It is following up and complementing its ‘Live Again’ global campaign, with a familiarisation strategy on a grand and bold scale.

This strategy is dubbed MegaFam, to emphasize its scale and ambition, which is bigger than a typical destination-marketing familiarization (Fam) campaign.

The main thrust of the # campaign will see SA Tourism invite, over the coming months, some 840 carefully-selected people from varied backgrounds across all continents, time-zones, linguistic and cultural regions, professions and social standing.

“The idea is for them to come and be immersed in, to touch, feel and experience South Africa for themselves,” said Bronwen Auret, SA Tourism Chief Quality Assurance, stated.

Examples of the invitees include a London-based French and Greek couple Stefan and Sebastien who have dedicated the past ten years to traveling to more than 80 countries around the world.

Stats SA’s numbers reveal that by June this year, South Africa had received about 2,28 million international visitors, well on track towards surpassing 2021’s full-year total of just over 2,3 million.

Last week, Air Belgium launched direct flights twice a week between Brussels, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

– CAJ News