Japan further supports Zimbabwe food security

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – JAPAN has further contributed US$500 000 to the World Food Programme (WFP) to help alleviate food insecurity in Zimbabwe.

The contribution is timely, given that many in the country will struggle to feed themselves at the peak of the lean season because of successive drought and chronic economic challenges, aggravated by the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

“In collaboration with WFP, the people of Japan continue to support the most vulnerable (people) in Zimbabwe to address their immediate food needs during the lean season,” said Satoshi Tanaka, Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe.

The envoy added, “We hope that this assistance will help ease their hardship at a particularly difficult time of year.”

The contribution from Japan will support food distributions during the start of the lean season, October to December 2022, when WFP aims to assist more than 400 000 people.

“This funding comes at a critical time, with many vulnerable families struggling to put food on the table,” said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP representative in Zimbabwe.

The official noted that poor rainfall during the recent growing season resulted in widespread crop failure while prices of food, fuel and fertilizer surged due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Families are now being forced to sell off livestock and other precious belongings to be able to buy food,” Erdelmann said.

Since 2019, Japan has contributed over $24,6 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, as well as nutrition support for pregnant women in maternity waiting homes.

Last year, Japan contributed $5,75 million through WFP to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe that were severely impacted by climate shocks and COVID-19.

– CAJ News