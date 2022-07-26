South Africa enticing more tourists from India

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa Tourism has intensified a campaign to market the country to the Indian market.

The organisation has deepened a value proposition for Indian travellers, with exclusive deals in partnership with Air Seychelles.

The campaign will run for a month until August 25, offering return tickets on the Mumbai to Johannesburg route for INR 38 148 (R8 000 or US$473). Travel will be valid until January 31, 2023.

Through a targeted digital campaign, SA Tourism hopes to engage with millennials, double-income-no-kid households and Indian families.

The campaign will showcase the value-friendly propositions offered by South Africa.

This is an extension of the More & More campaign launched by SA Tourism earlier this year.

SA Tourism outlined a strategic roadmap to garner 64 percent year-on-year increase in Indian visitors in 2022.

With over 11 274 Indian visitors travelling to South Africa between January to April 2022, SA Tourism believes it is on track to surpass these targets.

“It has been heartwarming to see the Indian travel fraternity respond positively to and welcome the unique adventures, immersive experiences and only-in-South-Africa activities that we showcased via the More & More campaign,” said Neliswa Nkani, SA Tourism Hub Head – Middle East, India and South East Asia.

India is now the sixth largest international source market and one of the top three focus markets for SA Tourism globally.

Indian travellers are hailed as resilient and adventurous.

– CAJ News