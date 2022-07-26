Red carpet welcome for new African champs Banyana

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NEWLY-CROWNED Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, have returned home to a rapturous welcome.

Fans, administrators and political leaders thronged the OR Tambo International Airport east of Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to receive the history-making team.

Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, and South African Football Association (SAFA) President, Dr Danny Jordaan, graced the occasion.

Mthethwa announced government’s contribution of R5,8 million (US$342 098) contribution for Banyana Banyana.

The minister confirmed Banyana Banyana will now be paid equally with their senior counterparts, Bafana Bafana.

“As the government we are supporting all of the women’s teams,” Mthethwa said.

Mthethwa said the contribution for winning was in addition to the R15 million government invested women’s football over the past three years.

SAFA had earlier pledged R400 000 per player for winning the competition.

Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final this past weekend.

“The team was not deterred by the fact that they have tried five times already and this was their sixth attempt,” Jordaan said.

The team is expected to present the trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

– CAJ News