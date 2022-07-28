SA global competitiveness, growth accelerated

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A NEW innovation centre aims to spur innovation, global competitiveness as well as enhance service delivery and economic growth in South Africa.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and Microsoft South Africa have launched the Microsoft SITA Ndivho Innovation Centre.

The facility in Centurion aims to build the ICT capability and skills development of local, provincial and government departments.

The creation of the centre forms part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between SITA and Microsoft South Africa in October 2019.

This aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of government services in South Africa through the adoption of public cloud services.

A key element of the MOU was modernisation and innovation.

The Ndivho Innovation Centre supports this goal through various partners, including Microsoft.

Luvuyo Keyise, Interim Managing Director at SITA, said the centre is borne out of the belief to reshape the public delivery landscape through investment in ICT developments and trends.

The latter emphasise the drive of SITA to shift the public sector culture towards greater innovation, tech integration and collaboration.

“The centre is a key component of the bigger plan to support modernisation, SMME (Small Medium and Micro Enterprises) development and ICT enabled service delivery that will deliver inclusive growth for the country,” Keyise said.

Lillian Barnard, Chief Executive Officer at Microsoft South Africa, said Microsoft fully supported SITA’s vision to digitise government to accelerate and enhance innovation and service delivery.

This is part of our shared commitment to driving competitiveness, skills development and economic growth.

“The launch of the Ndivho Innovation Centre is an important step in reaching this goal,” Barnard stated.

– CAJ News