Great response to Vida in the South Coast

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – VIDA eCaffe is excited at the response to its restaurant in the South Coast.

The facility opened in Wild Coast Sun Resort in Port Edward at the end of March.

“The response to the store opening has been brilliant and we are really grateful for all the tourists visiting as well as the support from the local community, who play a large role in the success of Wild Coast Sun,” said co-owner, Lonwabo Mtatshi.

The executive described Vida e Caffe as a perfect match with Wild Coast Sun.

“They are both quality brands which resonate with families,” Mtashi said.

Peter Tshidi, Wild Coast Sun General Manager, welcomed the opening of the Vida e Caffe and its progress thus far.

“It’s been a great addition to our selection of restaurants and since opening a couple of months ago, has already proved a hit with guests,” Tshidi said.

Vida e Caffe has more than 300 outlets on the African continent.

It has gained a reputation for excellent coffee since its establishment in 2001, inspired by the street cafes of Portugal.

The Wild Coast Sun one offers a selection of vegetarian, vegan and Halal meal options as well as dairy alternatives but Mtatshi said the best-selling item was the famous coffee.

– CAJ News