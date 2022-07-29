Ethiopia orders Africa’s first A350-1000 aircraft

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines Group is the first customer in the continent to order the A350-1000, the largest variant of the A350 family.

It has already ordered 22 A350-900s, of which 16 aircrafts have been delivered.

It has upsized four of its A350-900 on order.

With the A350-1000 upsizing, Ethiopian Airlines’ backlog consists of four A350-1000s and two A350-900s.

“We are delighted over the upsizing of the A350-900 on order to the largest variant, A350-1000, that helps us stay ahead of the curve in technology,” Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We are the technology leaders in the continent introducing the latest technology and fuel-efficient fleet into Africa,” Tasew said.

He said the A350-1000 is the best fit for dense routes, and he believes that the upsizing would be instrumental in satisfying the increasing demand of customers in the airline’s vast global network across five continents.

“We will continue on keeping ourselves abreast of aviation technology advancements to enhance our service and fulfil customers’ demands,” Tasew assured.

The A350-1000 is set to increase the East African carrier’s capacity and will be an addition to its modern wide-body fleet.

“We are proud of our strong partnership with Ethiopian Airlines – the first airline in Africa to order and operate the A350-900,” said Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East.

– CAJ News