Cisco opens first Cybersecurity Technology Experience Centre

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – CISCO has unveiled its Cybersecurity Technology Experience Centre in Africa.

The facility has been launched in Kenya, where it will be housed at the University of Nairobi’s Chiromo Campus.

The launch this past weekend is under the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) global programme.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality, the centre will provide cyber security training and expertise, utilizing the Cisco Networking Academy.

“This is designed to serve as a hub for Cyber Security Training and a showcase of state-of-the-art cyber security solutions,” John Tanui, Principal Secretary: Kenya Department for ICT and Digital Economy, said at the launch.

“The centre will showcase the latest cyber security threat intelligence solutions, support the government with cyber security architecture, use cases, validated designs and knowledge necessary to detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats effectively,” Tanui said.

Last year, Kenya experienced a surge in cyber attacks.

That time, the Communications Authority of Kenya recorded 860 million incidents.

A majority of these attacks- 79 percent- were attributed to criminals infiltrating the computer systems of various organizations.

– CAJ News