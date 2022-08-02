Huawei launches nova Y70 in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched the nova Y70, its latest entry-level phone.

It is available for R3 999 (US$242).

Buyers can receive a Huawei Bluetooth headset valued at R699 each, from August 1 to October 31.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, the nova Y70 offers “the best of both worlds, exceptional performance at an inexpensive cost.”

The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery and 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge.

The AI Triple Camera on the phone is equipped with a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.

The nova Y70 is the latest in the series.

It follows the nova 8, nova 8i, nova 9, nova Y60 all launched in 2021.

– CAJ News