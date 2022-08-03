China firm explores investments in Africa medical sector

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – A CHINESE firm is exploring investment opportunities that would improve the health sector in Zimbabwe and the rest of the African continent.

Hainan Fosun Medical Trade Limited Company is exploring the ties.

Nick Lin, the company’s Head of Marketing, is on a tour of Africa and is set to visit Zimbabwe on his last stop.

The main purpose of his visit is to further discuss Medway Medical Supplies’ pitch to possibly supply a Medical Electron Linear Accelerator to the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Medway is the Chinese company’s distributor in Zimbabwe.

Rodgers Mudarikwa, Medway Chief Executive Officer, said part of the itinerary planned for Lin is a visit to some of Zimbabwe’s hospitals.

These include Chtungizwa Central, Mpilo, Parirenyetwa, Sally Mugabe and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Hainan Fosun Medical Trade confirmed the tour.

“We seek to better strengthen relationships with Medway Medical Supplies as our Zimbabwean distributor and help strengthen business ties with the country and its medical sector,” the company stated.

Hainan Fosun has become one the leading distributors in the Chinese medical devices market.

Perlove Medical, the Chinese manufacturer of diagnostic radiology equipment, meanwhile stated its digital mobile X-Ray system PLX 5100 equipment at Chitungwiza Hospital had received positive feedback from clients.

“We are proud to contribute to the local medical career in Zimbabwe,” Perlove Medical stated.

– CAJ News