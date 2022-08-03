Ghana leader demands compensation for slave trade

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has amplified calls for reparations for Africa and the African Diaspora for slavery.

He also demanded a formal apology from the European nations involved in the slave trade for the crimes and damage it has caused to the population, psyche, image and character of the African.

Speaking at the Reparations and Racial Healing Summit, he argued the question of reparation becomes a debate only when it comes to Africa and Africans.

“We believe the calls for reparations for Africa are just,” Akufo-Addo.

“It is now time to revive and intensify the discussions about reparations for Africa. Indeed, the time is long overdue.”

The president alleged double standards.

For example, Jewish people, 6 million of whom perished in the concentration camps of Hitlerite Germany, received reparations, including homeland grants and support.

Native Americans have received and continue to receive reparations while Japanese-American families, who were incarcerated in internment camps in America during World War II, received reparations.

“It is time for Africa, 20 million of whose sons and daughters had their freedoms curtailed and sold into slavery, also to receive reparations,” Akufo-Addo added.

Ghana is on the west coast, where traders bought people in exchange for goods.

