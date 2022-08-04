Eritrea slams US ‘reckless’ global policy

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ERITREA has lamented the controversial visit to Taiwan by Nancy Patricia Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

The East African nation noted this at the “flaws and follies” of America’s global policy had become more apparent.

Eritrea criticized the move as America’s attempt to ramp up its policy of containment of China.

“The latest act is but a continuation of reckless policies that the US Administration has pursued in the past years in Asia to advance this singular objective,” Eritrea said.

“The latest act is deplorable as it is in contravention of international law; the norms and provisions of State sovereignty; as well as, the “One-China” policy, and the process of Chinese reunification,” Eritrean government lashed out.

Pelosi’s visit has been widely condemned across the world.

– CAJ News