Blinken aggravates China-US fallout over Taiwan

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE spat between China and the United States (US) over the Taiwan question has deepened following the tour to Africa by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Blinken was in South Africa on Monday, when he said China had “overreacted” to the recent visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan.

Blinken was also argued the US lawmaker’s visit was “peaceful.”

However, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa was unyielding in reaction to these sentiments.

The spokesperson noted Pelosi’s position was second in line to the US presidency.

“Her (Nancy Pelosi) visit to and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a serious violation of the US government’s commitment to the one-China policy and a major political provocation to upgrade US official exchanges and substantive relations with Taiwan,” said the official.

Pelosi was flown in a military aircraft and escorted by US Navy ships for what she acknowledged herself as an official visit, the Chinese Embassy official stated.

“The so-called ‘unofficial visit’ and ‘peaceful visit’ argued by the US side is self-deceptive and preposterous.”

The Chinese Embassy denounced Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as illegitimate and having grossly infringed on China’s sovereignty, interfered in China’s internal affairs, violated the commitments made by the US side and jeopardized peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

“China has made it clear many times that we are firmly opposed to Pelosi’s visit,” the spokesperson stated.

“We had warned the US side that if it continued to go down the wrong path, it would have to bear all the consequences arising therefrom.”

The Chinese Embassy dismissed the argument China had overreacted through military exercise.

“The US made a malicious provocation first, and China has been compelled to act in self-defense,” read a statement.

“The false accusation of ‘overreaction of the Chinese side’ is nothing but a despicable way of distorting facts and shifting blames.”

China insists the countermeasures are justified, necessary, appropriate and necessary for upholding regional peace and stability as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations.

China has announced a series of countermeasures against the US, including sanctions against Pelosi and immediate family members.

“The US, as the deliberate perpetrator of this crisis, and Pelosi, as the troublemaker, should and must take full responsibility for this,” the embassy in South Africa stated.

The spokesperson noted more than 170 countries had criticized Pelosi’s visit and reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China policy.

“This fully demonstrates that what is a just cause can receive the support of many around the world,” the statement concluded.

The Taiwan question is argubly the most sensitive issue in the America-China relations.

Meanwhile, Binken met Naledi Pandor, South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, on Monday.

Blinken is scheduled to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda this week.

– CAJ News