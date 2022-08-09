Sudan poser in handing suspects to ICC

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – IT is uncertain if Sudan will hand over Central African Republic (CAR) rebel commander, Noureddine Adam, to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This is because Sudan is yet to hand over its own war crimes suspects to the court.

The suspects are former President Omar al-Bashir, wanted alongside Ahmed Haroun and Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein.

Lewis Mudge, Human Rights Director for Central Africa, expressed uncertainty if Sudan will hand Adam over to the ICC, considering the Sudanese trio had not been made available for trial.

“However, Adam should become an example of justice, not impunity, in the Central African Republic,” Mudge said.

Adam is believed to be currently in Sudan.

Sudan’s transitional authorities have pledged to hand over their trio but to date nothing has come out of the pledge.

Mudge believes Sudan should follow Chad’s lead and transfer ICC suspects to The Hague.

In March, Chad handed Maxime Mokom, a leader of the Christian extremist anti-balaka, to the ICC.

Adam, a leader of the Muslim radical Seleka, is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC last week issued an arrest warrant for him.

Adam was number two in the Séléka, when the armed group was active in 2013.

He was among the first leaders to arrive in the capital, Bangui, when the rebels took it and sent then president, Francois Bozize, fleeing.

Adam later became Minister of Security Public Service and then Adviser for National Security Issues.

He fled Bangui in 2014.

Another Seleka leader, Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, is also facing charges before the ICC. His trial is due to begin in September.

