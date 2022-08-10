Nigeria’s ban on donkey slaughter welcomed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE world’s largest equine welfare charity has welcomed Nigeria’s proposed ban on the slaughter of donkeys and the export of their skins.

“Nigeria joins other countries, which are seeing the catastrophic effect of the donkey skin trade, in taking action to protect their national herds,” Ian Cawsey, Donkey Sanctuary Director of Advocacy and Campaigns.

He said however, it was important that government actions follow scientific research in order to provide a safe and sustainable solution.

“Arguments on developing a regulated donkey farming solution may sound seductive but in reality, the science shows this is not going to be a viable way

forward given the many difficulties of donkey farming and the low numbers breeding would produce,” said Cawsey.

The charity is also shortly due to release its report on donkey farming, which clarifies why breeding donkeys is neither a sustainable solution nor can it save these animals from the threat of decimation posed by the global skin trade in some countries.

The donkeys are said to suffer at every point in the global skin trade process, from source to slaughter, due to the brutal and inhumane conditions that are

a hallmark of this industry.

For thousands of years donkeys have played a crucial role in sustaining communities globally, most often as working animals with little monetary value.

However, their value as a commodity has increased in recent decades with the rising popularity of a traditional Chinese remedy called ejiao, the main ingredient of which is collagen from a donkey’s skin.

