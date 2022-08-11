Top 5 African destinations to visit named

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Cape Town Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE top five tourist attractions to visit in Africa in the month of August are in Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

That is the recommendation of Petal Maps, created and owned by Huawei.

The map services rates Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe highly.

It is dubbed the adventure capital of Africa, offering game drives, water sports on the Zambezi River and the clear views of one of the most stunning waterfalls in the world.

August is seen as the perfect time to visit Mosi-oaTunya (the smoke that thunders) as the area is in the dry season with water levels low while still providing a brilliant flow.

Lake Volta in Ghana is hailed as an excellent alternative for tourists that are not fans of beaches or safaris.

It is rated the largest artificial reservoir in the world based on surface area and generates a significant amount of the West African country’s electricity.

It covers almost 4 percent of the land area of Ghana.

There is a variety of exotic and luxurious hotels near the lake.

Cape Town, the Mother City of South Africa, boasts beaches, parks and Table Mountain.

August also sees the start of the whale migration across the Garden Route. There are art tours, vineyards and other historical sites to explore.

The Bazaruto Archipelago in Mozambique is also recommended.

It is a chain of six islands in the Indian Ocean.

The archipelago offers diving, exquisite marine life and brilliant sunset views.

Masai Mara in Kenya rounds up the list of must-visit destinations in August.

The great Wildebeest Migration across the internationally-renowned Masai Mara safari park is worthy experiencing.

Tourist numbers are at the peak during this time of the year.

– CAJ News