Nduneni Ngema new Joburg Theatres CEO

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – JOHANNESBURG City Theatres has appointed Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema as Chief Executive Officer.

The entity runs Joburg, Roodepoort and Soweto Theatres.

Theatres are seen as key players in the entertainment sector around the City of Johannesburg, maintaining the artistic pulse of the city rated as one of the most vibrant in the continent.

Nduneni Ngema shared her enthusiasm with gratitude for the honour to be part of the “world-class home of live entertainment and edutainment” in the City of Johannesburg.

She further highlighted that her strategy would include communicating and implementing the organization’s vision, mission, and overall direction of leading the development of the three theatres to enable them to continue telling South African stories and taking them to the world.

Orapeleng Ramagaga, Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, said, “As the Board of JCT it is imperative for us to deliver on the mandate of the City to make sure that the entity gets a suitable candidate to take the organization forward and bring stability within the organisation.”

Ngema has extensive experience in the arts fraternity and companies alike.

She previously led The South African State Theatre as CEO, Sibojama Theatre as Managing Director and Joburg Arts Alive Festival as a Consortium member just to mention a few.

The CEO was also a board member of the Arts Cape Theatre and the Emthonjeni Arts Residency projects.

– CAJ News