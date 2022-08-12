Gauteng unveils coding, robotics lab

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A NEW robotics and coding education centre opened in Gauteng is poised to develop digital skills and ignite logical and critical thinking in learners.

The Nasdaq Stock Market-listed Honeywell has partnered with the provincial Department of Education (GDE) to launch the facility – the Futureshaper Lab – at the St Barnabas School of Specialisation.

Yearly, the lab will benefit 200 high school learners, who will embark on a specialised education programme designed to boost their knowledge of, and proficiency in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Learners and educators opting to participate in the programme will learn more STEM and ICT focused skills in addition to their usual computer literacy education curriculum at the school.

Denver Dreyer, Honeywell Sub-Saharan Africa President, noted the technology company had a history dating back more than 50 years in South Africa.

“We are heavily invested in helping the country expand its pipeline of exciting, talented and ambitious engineers of the future across its STEM-related sectors,” Dreyer stated.

“Honeywell is right at the forefront of industrial innovation, solving some of the region’s most pressing challenges – from sustainability to security to safety – through ready-now technologies,” Dreyer said.

GDE is developing Schools of Specialisation to nurture talent across various disciplines, producing the country’s future generation of economic and industrial entrepreneurs and leaders.

St Barnabas College was launched as a School of Specialisation in 2019.

“We believe this Lab is a great addition to our efforts to generate learner interest in STEM subjects which will be beneficial to their career,” Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee, said.

– CAJ News