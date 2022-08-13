Sundowns, Chiefs in DStv Premiership blockbuster

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Herculean clash between defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs, is the standout fixture in this weekend’s DStv Premiership.

Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria will be the venue for the encounter on Saturday afternoon (today).

Hosts Sundowns are reeling from a shock defeat (0-1) to TS Galaxy at the same venue on Wednesday.

Chiefs are riding high after a convincing 3-0 home win over visiting Maritzburg United a day earlier at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs and Downs occupy seventh and eighth on the log table standing with the same number of points (three).

The champions will be eager for the prolific Peter Shalulile to open his goal scoring account as well as Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba to get their campaign back on track.

AmaKhosi on the other hand will be relying on ex-Sundowns stars, Khama Billiat and Keegan Dolly, to return to haunt their former employers.

At the back, they can count on the returning Zitha Kwinika, who has slotted in well.

Also on Saturday, Marumo Gallants will host bottom-placed Golden Arrows with both sides aiming for a first win at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Early log leaders, Royal AM visit tenth placed Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven. The glitzy AM are the only side with a 100-percent record with two matches played.

All matches kickoff at 15h00.

Second-placed Richards Bay, the newcomers, host ambitious Sekhukhune United United, fifth on the log, at the King Goodwill Zwelithini in Durban, in a match to kick off at 15h30.

In the evening, 20h00, third-placed AmaZulu welcome second-from-bottom Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida, also in Durban.

On Sunday, fourth-placed Orlando Pirates host Chippa United, struggling on 13th to Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Chippa United coach, Daine Klate, must get a positive result from his former club, lest pressure mounts at the trigger-happy side from the Eastern Cape.

That match is at 15h00.

Hosts Galaxy and SuperSport United, sixth and 12th respectively, complete the third round fixtures at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela (Nelspruit) Mpumalanga.

Kickoff is 17h30.

FULL FIXTURES, Saturday, 13th August

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs, 15h00 (Loftus Versfeld Stadium)

Marumo Gallants FC vs Golden Arrows, 15h00 (Peter Mokaba Stadium)

Stellenbosch vs Royal AM, 15h00 (Danie Craven Stadium)

Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United, 17h:30 (King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium)

AmaZulu vs Cape Town City FC, 20h00 (Moses Mabhida Stadium)

SUNDAY, 14th August

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United, 15h00 (Orlando Stadium)

TS Galaxy vs SuperSport Utd, 17h30 (Mbombela Stadium).

– CAJ News