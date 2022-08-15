South Africa bolsters police force against crime

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is strengthening its police force amid growing public frustration and anger at levels of crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this on Monday as the nation reels from last month’s robbery and gang rape of eight young women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

He noted the capacity of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was one of the issues flagged in the report of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 unrest.

“The reality is that there are serious challenges facing policing in South Africa. But we are working hard to overcome them,” Ramaphosa stated in his weekly letter.

Government has allocated funding for the recruitment of 12 000 new police trainees. The first cohort is undergoing basic training.

The SAPS Public Order Policing Units will receive an additional 4 000 members this financial year.

Ramaphosa however said policing cannot be successful without the cooperation of communities.

“For this reason, we are focusing on expanding the network of Community Policing Forums to improve both policing and community relations,” the president said.

The government is re-organising and reprioritising resources, improving capacity and strengthening law enforcement capacity across the board.

In conclusion, Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to join the effort to keep the streets and communities free of crime.

“Let us acknowledge the hard work of our police and give them our full support in making South Africa a safer place,” he said.

– CAJ News