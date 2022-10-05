Google plans first Cloud region in Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town, South Africa

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – GOOGLE is to establish a new Google Cloud region in South Africa as part of a US$1 billion investment commitment to the continent.

It would be the first such facility in Africa.

The new Cloud region is anticipated to help users, developers, businesses and educational institutions across Africa to move more information and tools online, improve access options for customers and in turn, create jobs;

“We believe in growing an open and healthy ecosystem of technology solutions to support Africa’s digital transformation goals, which leads to more opportunities for businesses,” said Niral Patel, Director of Google Cloud Africa.

Along with the Cloud region, Google is expanding its network through the Equiano subsea cable and building Dedicated Cloud Interconnect sites in Johannesburg, Cape Town (both South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria) and Nairobi (Kenya).

“In doing so, we are building full scale Cloud capability for Africa,” Patel said.

According to research by AlphaBeta Economics, commissioned by Google Cloud, the South Africa Cloud region will contribute more than a cumulative $2,1 billion to the country’s GDP, and will support the creation of more than 40 000 jobs by 2030.

This would be a major boost to the country that is going through an economic downslide.

– CAJ News