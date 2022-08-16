KZN must rebuild and bring back tourists

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE reshuffled cabinet of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province faces an uphill task to revive confidence in the tourism sector.

The sector has suffered massive setbacks over the past two years.

Potential tourists have expressed concern about safety and security in South Africa, and KZN in particular.

The recent devastating floods experienced in the province damaged road infrastructure, tourism sites and hospitality establishments.

This cost the tourism industry millions in revenue and hundreds of jobs were lost, in addition to the death of more than 400 people.

Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, said work must be done to rebuild the sector and bring visitors back to the popular destination.

She welcomed the appointment of Siboniso Duma as the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment.

“I look forward to working with MEC Duma to stabilise and support sustainable tourism and the economy of the province as we reform and grow this critical industry,” Sisulu said.

KZN, South Africa’s second largest regional economy after Gauteng, is world famous for its beaches, mountains and savannah.

