Skills shortage fuel cyber security scourge

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is battling to find information technology (IT) experts to curb the rising threat of cyber security.

Cyber attacks are increasing because of digitisation while some companies have adopted work from home (WFH) strategies following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The move towards WFH and emerging hybrid working models in the last two years has increased cyber security risks,” said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) South Africa Country Head and Executive Director, Langa Dube.

“This in turn has raised the demand for personnel skilled in cyber security fields, but these staff are difficult to find, and they come at a premium,” the official added.

According to the Risk and Cybersecurity Study by TCS, companies see the biggest challenge in cyber security not in budget, but in the lack of professionals with relevant expertise.

Bob Scalise, Managing Partner, Risk and Cyber Strategy at TCS, said as businesses look to keep up with rapidly evolving complexities in cyber security, the talent gap is widening.

“Demonstrating a serious commitment to cybersecurity by sustained attention from senior leadership, funding, and process changes will be vital to recruiting and retaining top talent,” Scalise said.

– CAJ News