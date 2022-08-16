Conditions dire for Uganda flood victims

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has allocated over CHF371 400 (US$391 320) to assist communities affected by floods in Uganda.

At least 24 people died recently after the floods hit the Elgon region in the west.

More than 20 900 people were affected.

The Red Cross aims to assist some 9 281 individuals, or 1 547 worst affected by the crisis in the districts of Bulambuli, Bukedea, Butaleja Sironko, Kapchorwa and Mbale as well as landslides in Bududa.

Further, the flooding left a trail of destruction to homesteads, schools, government and social institutions, damage to vehicles and displacement of thousands of people from their homes.

Bridges have been cut off and roads filled with debris limiting the delivery of needed humanitarian assistance and effective search and rescue.

Four health centres have been submerged while the remaining ones are not accessible, and people travel long distances to access health care.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority for the Elgon region has projected enhanced rains for the region with the possibility for the flooding challenges to continue in August.

Generally, June, July and August are the wettest months in Uganda.

“The situation is expected to worsen as the rainy season continues until the end of August 2022,” a Red Cross official stated.

-CAJ News