South Sudan deadliest place for aid workers

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Sudan has maintained its unenviable reputation as one of the deadliest places to be an aid worker.

Of the 44 aid workers that have lost their lives globally since the beginning of this year, 11 have been killed in South Sudan.

Eight have been killed in Afghanistan and seven in Myanmar according to analysis done by CARE International on statistics from the Humanitarian Outcomes Aid Worker Security Database.

These three countries are not only among the most dangerous places for aid workers but have nearly 40 million people facing hunger across them.

Abel Whande, CARE South Sudan Country Director, said the country was facing its worst hunger crisis since it gained independence 11 years ago.

“That the very people committed to easing suffering and supporting the most vulnerable continue to be killed, is horrifying,” he lamented.

More than 7,74 million people in South Sudan facing acute hunger.

This is out of a total population of 11,4 million.

The knock-on effects of the Ukraine crisis are exacerbating the situation, with sharp increases in the cost of food and fuel.

The concern comes ahead of World Humanitarian Day, August 19.

It is an international day dedicated to recognise humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.

This year’s theme is, “It Takes A Village.”

– CAJ News