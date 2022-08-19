Huawei releases new lineup of flagship devices

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI’S ultra-flagship foldable smartphone, the Mate Xs 2, is among a new range of flagship products the Chinese smart devices maker has unveiled in South Africa.

The new lineup launched at the Xperience Huawei event in Johannesburg also includes the ultra-premium flagship laptop, the MateBook X Pro, the MatePad 10.4 tablet as well as the MateBook D 16 laptop and new Wi-Fi Mesh series.

There was a glimpse of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Watch Fit 2, Watch D and Band 7.

The Mate Xs 2 will be available locally from September 1, at a recommended retail price of R39 999 (US$2 372).

Its True-Chroma Camera system a 50MP offering is for capturing true-to-life colours, according to Huawei.

The improved Huawei XD Optics, the Chinese smart devices maker brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics.

The Mate Xs 2 incorporates innovative interactions with multitasking capabilities and Floating Window Swipe Gestures.

Huawei’s MateBook X Pro is described as “a new-paradigm laptop that transcends the traditional notion of how a laptop should look and what it is capable of.”

It will be available from Friday (today, August 19).

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 is described as an all-round tablet that brings advancements in all aspects. It is equipped with the second-gen Huawei M-Pencil Package.

Huawei describes its latest wearables as a blend of technology and fashion.

Among these is the Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition that has 14 days battery life.

The Band 7 is Huawei’s thinnest FullView fitness tracker achieving a thickness of 9,99mm. The WiFi Mesh series comprises the Mesh 7, Tri-Band 6600Mbps and Mesh 3,

Dual-Band 3000Mbp.

The Mesh solution is equipped with Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Plus and can support up to 250 connections.

– CAJ News