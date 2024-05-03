Five-star Sundowns seals 7th straight league title

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFTER Mamelodi Sundowns emphatically wrapped a seventh successive league title on Thursday evening, the attention shifts to what is an always tight contest annually to confirm who finishes second.

Sundowns were ruthless against troubled Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, with the 5-1 drubbing of the ten-man hosts ensuring the trophy remains in the capital Pretoria.

Coach Rhulani Mokoena’s Brazilians, unbeaten thus far this season, secured the title with six games to spare. They have amassed an unassailable 62 points.

That is 13 points ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who are having their best season thus far in the topflight.

Stellies are neck and neck with third placed Orlando Pirates, who at 46 points are three points lower than second place.

Both teams have four games left to play.

For Stellenbosch, the most challenging fixture would be against Sundowns. They also have fixtures against Moroka Swallows, AmaZulu and Richards Bay, all who are in a tight fight to avoid finishing in the playoff berth.

Two teams that have a mathematical chance of finishing second are Supersport United and TS Galaxy. Pirates have to play both, which makes their run-in trickier than Stellies’.

The side from Orlando must also play unpredictable Chippa United and Richards Bay.

At the bottom, Cape Town Spurs need a miracle to survive. They have a measly 15 points.

The league makes way for the Nedbank Cup semifinals this weekend.

Chippa welcome Pirates to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Stellenbosch, already with a Cup after winning the Carling Knockout, host Sundowns at Danie Craven.

– CAJ News