Cultural Centre solidifies Mozambique-China ties

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE Mozambique-China Cultural Centre is a milestone in the economic and trade cooperation in addition to cultural exchanges between the two countries.

It is hailed as one of the largest facilities of its kind in the continent.

Recently, Ambassador Wang Hejun and Mozambican Minister of Culture and Tourism, Eldevina Materula, toured the centre at the main campus of the Eduardo Mondlane University in the capital, Maputo.

“The successful completion of the project is not only the result of the high attention paid by the two governments, but also the crystallization of the hard work of the implementation departments of both sides,” Hejun stated.

The envoy said China would work with Mozambique to further strengthen the alignment of cultural cooperation needs, explore new models of post-pandemic cultural exchanges, and promote the implementation of more practical achievements in the cultural field.

Materula lauded the two governments and the centre for overcoming unfavorable factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring quality and safety as well as promoting the project construction.

Materula welcomed the solid ties between China and Mozambique.

“For a long time, the bilateral practical cooperation between Mozambique and China has become increasingly close and the mutual understanding between the two peoples has been deepened,” she said.

Among other facilities, the Mozambique-China Cultural Centre incorporates an amphitheatre, computer and multimedia rooms plus a library.

There is space for exhibitions gallery and fashion shows and music studio.

China–Mozambique ties date back to the 1960s.

Then, China supported the struggle of Mozambique against Portuguese colonialism.

Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1975 when the Southern African nation attained independence.

– CAJ News