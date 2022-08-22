Nedbank celebrates female green-economy entrepreneurs

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NEDBANK has paid tribute to female entrepreneurs making an impression on South Africa’s budding green economy.

This is in line with Women’s Month, marked locally in August.

Poovi Pillay, Executive Head: Strategy and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) at Nedbank, said the energy these women brought to their social enterprises was making a significant positive impact on the country.

“They truly are the gold in our Green Economy CSI strategy,” he said at a recent Women’s Appreciation Dinner held in Sandton.

Among those honoured were Claire Blanckenberg of Reel Gardening, Hleziphi Siyothula-Mtshizana, who founded and chairs In Pursuit Africa, Nondumiso Sibiya, co-founder of Boomba.mobi.

“These women and the enterprises they run find value in what other see as waste, creating sustainable economic opportunities for others,” Pillay said.

Reel Gardening aims to bring food security within reach of every South African. Reel has developed a kit which provides the seeds and equipment necessary for a household to cultivate enough vegetables for a family of four.

In Pursuit Africa is a renewable energy company committed to create renewable infrastructure for social projects such as schools and hospitals.

Boomba tackles illegal dumping in Diepsloot township. It collects garden waste and builds rubble and providing evidence it was disposed of responsibly.

Nedbank launched its Green Economy CSI Strategy late last year.

– CAJ News