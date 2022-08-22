Momentous Lagos rail project nears completion

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE Lagos Light Rail Blue Line project will significantly ease severe traffic pressure faced by the state and provide a benchmark for the rail transit construction in Nigeria and other West African countries.

This is according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the eagerly-awaited 27-kilometre project nears completion.

“The project is the largest infrastructure project in the history of Lagos State,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu was speaking at the recent launch of the last track beam of the rail track, which he attended alongside Consul General Chu Maoming.

Liu Weimin, Chairman of China Civil Engineering Corporation, also attended the event.

Maoming hailed the Lagos Light Rail Blue Line project as another landmark project for China and Nigeria to implement the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road initiative.

Nigeria became a signatory to this international infrastructure development plan of China in 2018.

Maoming said the Lagos project would benefit from China having the world’s leading technology and standards in the field of rail transit construction.

China Earth Corporation has been involved in Nigeria for over four decades.

Set for completion before the end of 2022 and to be opened early next year, the Lagos Light Rail Blue Line project will have a daily capacity of 500 000 passengers.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) manages the project whose construction in past years suffered delays caused by shortage of funds and change of government.

– CAJ News