Chinese’s security assured during Angola’s polls

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – CHINA is seeking assurance of the security of its citizens and institutions during the general election in Angola.

The Southern African country went to polls on Wednesday (today).

Ahead of the elections, Chinese Ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, met Angolan Minister of the Interior, Eugénio César Laborinho, to discuss the issue of security.

The envoy expressed hope the general elections would be carried out smoothly and social security would be maintained after the poll.

“I believe that the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions can be effectively guaranteed,” Tao said.

Laborinho reiterated confidence and ability to ensure the safety and smooth progress of the general election.

He said the security work was fully prepared to strictly prevent illegal assemblies, social riots and other acts that disrupt public order.

“We will make every effort to ensure the safety of all foreign citizens in Angola, including Chinese citizens,” the minister assured.

Tao assured that China is willing to maintain close communication with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Angola, continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of police and law enforcement between the two countries.

Relations between Angola and the Asian nation predate the former’s independence from Portugal in 1975.

As of 2021, Angola was China’s third-largest trading partner in Africa.

– CAJ News