China lifts ban on South African wool

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHINA has lifted a ban on wool and other cloven-hoofed animals’ skin products imported from South Africa.

The General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reached the decision after conducting a full consultation and risk-evaluation process.

The Chinese Embassy in South Africa noted the lifting of the ban, adding the two countries are important economic and trade partners, with a long history of co-operation.

“The Chinese Embassy will continue to work extensively in South Africa to elevate further the unparalleled bilateral trade and economic cooperation” a spokesperson assured.

Statistics made available by the embassy showed China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years.

In 2021, the total trade volume between China and South Africa reached US$54,35 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 50, percent, of which China’s imports from South Africa reached US$33,23 billion, up by 59,6 percent year-on-year.

Some countries have banned the importation of animal products from South Africa after the outbreak of foot and mouth.

The spread of foot-and-mouth disease in the livestock industry intensified from the end of April.

“This outbreak meant exporting wool, beef and other livestock products faced restrictions in key markets such as China, mainly from May,” said economist, Wandile Sihlobo.

– CAJ News