Dubula Ibhunu verdict lauded as victory over racism

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE courts’ dismissal of Afriforum’s petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over the emotive “Dubula Ibhunu” song has been hailed as a victory against racism in South Africa.

It has been welcomed as victory for freedom of expression.

The South Gauteng High Court on Thursday dismissed the case filed by Afriforum, which cited the song constituted hate speech.

EFF, the opposition party, welcomed the judgment.

“The landmark judgment must be welcomed by all progressive forces as a victory against racists,” the party stated.

Scores of EFF supporters celebrated the ruling outside the court.

Omphile Maotwe, the party’s Treasurer General, addressed them.

“The court ruled that declaring the song as hate speech would curtail freedom of expression. Therefore, the court dismissed that the song constitutes hate speech,” she said.

“Dubula ibhunu”, translated as shoot the Boer or kill the Boer, is sung in Xhosa and Zulu.

Critics believe that the song calls for, and celebrates, violence against the white South Africans whereas supporters of the song say it is a liberation song that articulates an important part of South Africa’s history.

EFF leader, Julius Malema, has been appearing in court for allegedly singing the song, in the case brought by Afriforum.

– CAJ News