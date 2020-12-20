Food for thought, according to the gospel

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MANY people today are increasingly facing serious health crises.

These ailments include obesity, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, just to name a few.

Yet these diseases that humans always describe as deadly can be easily dealt with or averted when people start adhering or sticking to what the word of Jehovah teaches?

I know very well some people would want to dismiss the Old Testament which insists that there are some foodstuffs not to be eaten by believers or God’s children.

Some believers would rather prefer the verse in the New Testament, which also argues that anything that goes into the mouth does not make a man “unclean” insisting it is what comes out of his mouth, that is what makes him `unclean.

We read about Jesus on Matthew 15:11 of the New Living Translation where he is quoted as saying: “It’s not what goes into your mouth that defiles you; you are defiled by the words that come out of your mouth.”

Remember, whenever one brings Jehovah into his or her healthy eating, people’s health situation changes for the good.

Striving to honour Jehovah in your daily food and drink choices will bring not only a heart change, but it will also change your choices.

Have you imagined how fatness, heaviness, bulkiness and grossness are killing people in this world today?

Indeed the word of Jehovah frequently encourages us His children to nourish our bodies and souls with nutritional and spiritual food.

There are foods that believers are sanctioned to eat, especially types of meat.

MEAT:

Leviticus 11:1-47 says: “And the Lord spoke to Moses and Aaron, saying to them, “Speak to the people of Israel, saying, These are the living things that you may eat among all the animals that are on the earth. Whatever parts the hoof and is cloven-footed and chews the cud, among the animals, you may eat. Nevertheless, among those that chew the cud or part the hoof, you shall not eat these: The camel, because it chews the cud but does not part the hoof, is unclean to you. And the rock badger, because it chews the cud but does not part the hoof, is unclean to you.”

The Deuteronomy 14:3-21 says: “You shall not eat any abomination. These are the animals you may eat: the ox, the sheep, the goat, the deer, the gazelle, the roebuck, the wild goat, the ibex, the antelope, and the mountain sheep. Every animal that parts the hoof and has the hoof cloven in two and chews the cud, among the animals, you may eat. Yet of those that chew the cud or have the hoof cloven you shall not eat these: the camel, the hare, and the rock badger, because they chew the cud but do not part the hoof, are unclean for you.”

FRUITS:

Genesis 1:29 of the New International Version clarifies: “Then God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.”

The English Standard Version reads: “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food.”

WHAT BELIEVERS MUST DO TO BLESS ANY FOOD OF THEIR CHOICE:

1 Timothy 4:1-5 states: “Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, through the insincerity of liars whose consciences are seared, who forbid marriage and require abstinence from foods that God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth. For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, for it is made holy by the word of God and prayer.”

Romans 14:14 attests: “I know and am persuaded in the Lord Jesus that nothing is unclean in itself, but it is unclean for anyone who thinks it unclean.”

1 Timothy 4:4 reads: “For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving,”

In 2016, more than 1,9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. That is astonishing.

Of these, over 650 million adults globally were obese.

In 2016, an astounding 39 percent of adults aged 18 years and over (39 percent of men and 40 percent of women) were overweight. Overall, about 13 percent of the world’s adult population (11 percent of men and 15 percent of women) were obese in 2016.

Some diseases I have cited above are as a result of bad eating habits.

Obesity often results from taking in more calories than are burned by exercise and normal daily activities. Obesity occurs when a person’s body mass index is 30 or greater.

The main symptom is excessive body fat, which increases the risk of serious health problems.

The mainstay of treatment is lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

IS IT A SIN TO DRINK ALCOHOL?

Firstly, we should understand what does the bible teach about alcohol consumption.

Is it a sin to drink alcohol on any occasion or is it just drunkenness that the bible condemns?

Ephesians 5:18 of the Berean Study Bible says: “Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to reckless indiscretion. Instead, be filled with the Spirit,” while Proverbs 20:1 of the New Living Translation says: “Wine produces mockers; alcohol leads to brawls. Those led astray by drink cannot be wise.”

ALCOHOL-RELATED HARMS:

Approximately 88 000 deaths per year in the United States are attributed to excessive alcohol consumption. The short-term health risks of excessive alcohol use include injuries such as motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings and burns, violence such as homicide, suicide and sexual assault, alcohol poisoning; risky sexual behaviors; and miscarriage and stillbirth among pregnant women. Long-term health risks can develop as well: high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive problems; cancer; learning and memory problems; mental health problems; social problems and alcoholism.

FOOD SAFETY:

Foodborne illness sickens one in six Americans each year and results in 3 000 deaths. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) calculates the cost of such illnesses to be $15,6 billion annually. However, foodborne illness is preventable.

HEART DISEASES AND STROKE:

Heart disease and stroke are leading causes of death in the US. About 610 000 people die of heart disease each year. Prevention focuses on addressing high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol and smoking. Meanwhile, there are about 130,000 deaths due to stroke annually. Because stroke can affect mobility, it is a major cause of disability as well.

NUTRITION, PHYSICAL ACTIVITY AND OBESITY:

The general population is aware that poor nutrition, lack of physical activity and obesity are causing numerous health problems. The CDC is tackling this complex public health issue beginning with schools, which should provide a quality meal program and ensure only healthy foods and beverages are available to students. As part of obesity prevention, multiple organizations can help individuals know their body mass index, maintain a healthy weight and incorporate physical activity into their lives.

TOBACCO USE:

Approximately 16, percent of adults ages 18 and older smoke, or 40 million Americans. The percentage continues to decline, but smoking is still a prominent health concern in the US. It is the leading cause of preventable disease and death. The CDC recommends increasing the price of tobacco products, establishing statewide smoke-free policies to protect nonsmokers from secondhand smoke and sustaining tobacco control program funding.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

