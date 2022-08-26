Mauritius and Liverpool launch global competition

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – A LUCKY individual and a partner will win a week’s holiday in Mauritius after the country and Liverpool Football Club reactivated their global partnership.

The global holiday giveaway competition will run until October 9.

The prize draw is open to entrants aged 18 and over from all over the world.

This competition is accessible via the dedicated page on the Liverpool website.

The prize includes return flights to Mauritius from the entrant’s home country for two people in economy class, seven nights’ half board hotel accommodation, and travel to and from the international airport closest to the entrant’s home.

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) became Liverpool’s official tourism partner in July 2020.

The partnership sees Mauritius benefit from a range of the club’s digital, social media and marketing assets, in a massive boost to the country’s goal to become a leading global tourist destination and business hub of Africa.

As one of English football’s most successful clubs and one of the best teams in the world, Liverpool has a huge international following, with millions of fans across the globe.

Mauritius is one of the top premier luxury holiday destinations with one of the highest rates of return visitors.

It is also one of the most business and investment-friendly locations in the world.

The island has established a centre for international banking and finance for at least 20 years, and plans to grow this reputation for business around the world.

– CAJ News