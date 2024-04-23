Profitroom secures key investment for Africa expansion

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE private equity fund, MCI Capital S.A, has invested R1,3 billion (US$67,7 million) in Profitroom for the latter’s expansion in the continent.

Profitroom is the premium online booking platform for hotels and resorts.

The aforementioned collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Profitroom’s expansion.

Together with MCI Capital SA, headquartered in Poland, they have pledged to revolutionise direct booking technology for hotels, resorts and hotel groups worldwide, ensuring unmatched convenience and efficiency.

“Profitroom’s profitability has consistently fuelled our reinvestment into further development,” said Marcin Dragan, Profitroom’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“With our new partnership, our aim is clear: to embark on an accelerated growth trajectory through amplified investment in innovative products,” Dragan added.

While MCI acquires a majority stake of 65 percent in Profitroom, the management team remains unchanged.

Founders Dragan and Krzysztof Grzęda will continue to lead the charge.

“MCI’s substantial investment in Profitroom, valued at R1,3 billion, provides a significant boost to our ongoing growth efforts especially in one of our most prominent focus regions, South Africa,” Dragan said.

Profitroom has set its sights on Africa, Latin America and Western Europe as well as expanding into the Middle East and Asia.

It pledges to shape the future of direct booking technology on a global scale.

